Basaksehir announces Rafael with bizarre unveiling

The 30 year-old joined the Turkish Super Lig champion as a free agent, after requesting to leave Lyon.
Basaksehir announced the signing with a bizarre video on social media, where the Brazilian dressed up as namesake and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles hero Raphael.
The defender has agreed a two-year deal in Istanbul, with an option to extend for another season.