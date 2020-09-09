Ligue 1 is back!
Basaksehir announces Rafael with bizarre unveiling

Turkish Super Lig champion Istanbul Basaksehir unveiled former Manchester United defender Rafael as its latest signing with a bizarre Ninja Turtles themed reveal.

The 30 year-old joined the Turkish Super Lig champion as a free agent, after requesting to leave Lyon.

Cazorla marked Villarreal homecoming with bizarre magical unveiling

Basaksehir announced the signing with a bizarre video on social media, where the Brazilian dressed up as namesake and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles hero Raphael.

The defender has agreed a two-year deal in Istanbul, with an option to extend for another season.

