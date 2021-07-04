EURO 2020
Barcelona Trincao's joins Wolves on loan

Barcelona youngster Francisco Trincao has joined Premier League side Wolves on loan for the duration of the 2021-2022 campaign.

Wolves have the option to sign the Portugal international permanently at the end of the season for a reported fee of £25million (€29.12m).

Trincao arrived at Barcelona from Braga 12 months ago in a €31m deal and made 42 appearances for the Catalan giant in his first season at Camp Nou.

He created six big chances in 28 LaLiga appearances – an average of 0.79 per 90 minutes, which was bettered only by Lionel Messi (0.83) and Phillippe Coutinho (0.96).

The 21-year-old scored three goals in all competitions and earned the first of his six caps for Portugal last September, though he was not included in their Euro 2020 squad. ​

Wolves confirmed the capture on its website on Monday (AEST), with Trincao becoming its second close-season signing following the arrival of defender Yerson Mosquera.

Trincao previously scored or assisted 22 goals in his 48 games for Braga and has already played alongside as many as six of his new Wolves team-mates for Portugal.

