Barcelona snaps up Turkish teen Demir

The Catalan giant will pay an initial €2million for the 17-year-old and have set his buyout clause at €400m.

Demir will remain with Super Lig side Kayserispor for the remainder of 2021-2022 before linking up with Barcelona B from the start of next season.

❗ [BREAKING NEWS]



✍ Agreement to sign Emre Demir



🆕 17-year-old Turk to join Barça B from Kayserispor next season for 2 million euros plus variables on a contract until 30 June 2027#ForçaBarça 💙❤ https://t.co/FQiGMOCSBa — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) September 23, 2021

He has already featured 31 times at senior level and made history in November 2019 when becoming the youngest scorer in the Turkish top flight at 15 years, nine months and 25 days old.

The youngster, who previously had a trial at Barca's La Masia academy in 2017, will become the third Turkish player to sign for the Catalans after Rustu Recber and Arda Turan.