Barcelona signs Dutch youngster Van Beijnen

Van Beijnen's contract runs through to 2021, with the 20-year-old's deal including a €100million buyout clause.

He arrives on a free transfer from NAC Breda and will link up with Barcelona B for the 2019-2020 season.

Van Beijnen, who also spent time with Eredivisie giants PSV and Willem II, is reportedly the son of Frenkie de Jong's agent Ali Dursun.

Netherlands star De Jong agreed a €75m move to Barcelona from Dutch champions Ajax in January.

The 22-year-old midfielder is preparing for his first pre-season with Ernesto Valverde's side.