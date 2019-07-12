Barcelona sets its sights on Lautaro Martinez

Martinez, 21, has been linked with a €112million move to Barca, just one season after joining Inter from Racing Club.

The Argentina international scored nine goals in all competitions – six in Serie A – last term and emerged as the focal point of Inter's attack amid the fallout between Mauro Icardi and the club.

Asked about speculation linking Martinez to Barca, Yaque said "Talk of Barcelona's interest is true.

"No-one's called us, but we know that they've been looking at him strongly. It's true that Barcelona like him."

Inter have been busy in the transfer market following Antonio Conte's appointment as head coach in place of Luciano Spalletti.

The Nerazzurri have signed Diego Godin, Valentino Lazaro and Stefano Sensi, while they are reportedly poised to announce the arrival of Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella amid ongoing talks with Manchester United over Romelu Lukaku.

Meanwhile, Barca has lured Frenkie de Jong and Neto to the club as they also look to sign Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann and Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt.