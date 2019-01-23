Barcelona seals $119m De Jong deal

The 21-year-old Dutchman has become one of the most sought after players in Europe since becoming a regular starter for Ajax in the past 18 months, with both Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain rumoured to have been interested in securing his services.

"Right footed and strong in the one-on-one, Frenkie de Jong can play either as a defensive or attacking midfielder. His wonderful vision and natural ability to find the right pass mean he is the perfect choice as a central playmaker," a statement on the Barcelona website read.

De Jong is expected to become one of the club's highest-paid young players, and joins Kevin-Prince Boateng and Jeison Murillo as a new face at the club.