Barcelona reportedly ponders Auba-Coutinho swap

Barcelona could swap Philippe Coutinho to Arsenal in their bid to land Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Sky Sports.

Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain would like Ronaldo to replace Kylian Mbappe if the France international departs for Real Madrid this summer window or next, says Calciomercato, opening up the tantalising prospect of a partnership with Lionel Messi.

ROUND-UP

- Despite signing an extension with PSG through 2023 just a few months ago, Julian Draxler could be on the way out. Kicker says a Bundesliga team, likely Bayer Leverkusen, have made a €20m offer.

- Hector Bellerin wants out of Arsenal, The Athletic reports, saying Inter are monitoring the situation. The Star says the Gunners could move him back to Barca in a swap deal for Emerson Royal.

- Juventus will make a final bid of €35million to Sassuolo for Manuel Locatelli, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Manuel Locatelli has just arrived in Torino in order to complete his move to Juventus tomorrow, confirmed. He’ll undergo his medical on Wednesday morning then sign until June 2026. ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus



Juve will sign Locatelli on two years loan with buy obligation in 2023 for €35m. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2021

- Tottenham want to add Patrick Bamford to their attack but Leeds are keen to sign him to a long-term extension, says the Mirror.

- West Ham is still trying to land Kurt Zouma from Chelsea, says the Guardian.

- Lyon is looking to pry Emerson Palmieri away from Chelsea on a loan deal with an option to buy, L'Equipe reports.

- Clement Lenglet could be on the move from Barcelona to Roma, says Gianluigi Longari.