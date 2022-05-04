Barcelona puts heat on Villa to make Coutinho call

Barcelona has given Aston Villa until the end of the month to confirm whether it will sign Coutinho on a permanent deal, Sport is reporting.

The cash-strapped Catalan giant loaned Coutinho to Villa in January with a €40million (£33.7m) purchase option, but Villa has now been given until the end of May to finalise the deal.

Barcelona has reportedly insisted that the finances be resolved by the end of June, as it would help balance its accounts for the season.

The 29-year-old has played erratically despite four goals and three assists in 14 appearances, not directly contributing to a league goal since early March against Leeds.

ROUND-UP

- Romelu Lukaku has no intention of joining Milan or Newcastle United despite frustration over a lack of opportunities, according to the Evening Standard.

- Chelsea wants to sign 20-year-old Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig, Goal reports.

- Football Insider reports Inter Milan is looking to sell Stefan de Vrij, with Tottenham and Aston Villa among the clubs interested.

- Lazio is willing to lower their asking price for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to around €80million, per Calciomercato.