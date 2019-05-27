Barcelona loses highly-rated Cucurella to Eibar

Eibar has made Marc Cucurella's loan from Barcelona permanent after triggering its purchase option after an impressive debut season in LaLiga.

Left-back Cucurella had been an important player for Barca's second string, but it allowed him to depart on loan this season and Eibar took up the option to keep him, reportedly paying €2million.

El Eibar hace efectiva la opción de compra de Marc Cucurella. El futbolista ha jugado esta temporada en calidad de cedido del @FCBarcelona

👉https://t.co/TcSOQJW1lf pic.twitter.com/diRygy1lGL — SD Eibar (@SDEibar) May 27, 2019

The 20 year-old featured 31 times in the league, nailing down a first-team role on the left flank as his energetic style of play and penchant for darting runs saw him catch the eye.

Cucurella scored his only goal in the 2-2 draw with parent club Barca on the final day of the season.

Although Eibar has triggered its option on Cucurella, Barca is rumoured to be planning on buying the player back in order to sell him on for a bigger profit, or alternatively to compete with Jordi Alba in the first-team squad.

Barca's buy-back clause is rumoured to be €4m.