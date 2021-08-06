Barcelona could sign replacement for Messi

Messi will not return for the 2021-2022 season, Barca announced on Friday (AEST), with a new deal unable to fit within LaLiga's salary restrictions.

President Joan Laporta, explaining the collapsed negotiations on Saturday (AEST), confirmed new recruits Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia, Emerson Royal and Memphis Depay could be registered, though.

And despite a desperate financial situation, which Laporta said was "a lot worse than exposed initially", there could yet be a further arrival to help plug the gap left by Barca's greatest player in history.

"No, the first team squad isn't done, isn't closed," the president said. "The market closes on 31 August, so lots of things could happen."

Barca already appears well stocked in attacking areas, with Aguero and Depay boosting a forward line that includes Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho.

Martin Braithwaite and Rey Manaj – the Barcelona B striker – have both played and scored for the Blaugrana in pre-season.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland was also linked early in the transfer window, although the Bundesliga outfit is highly unlikely to accommodate a sale Barca could afford.