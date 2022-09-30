Aussie wonderkid Garang Kuol seals Newcastle move

beIN SPORTS broke the news Kuol was to join Newcastle United two weeks ago, and the move has now been confirmed by the Premier League giant.

Kuol, who debuted for the Socceroos in Sunday's 2-0 win over New Zealand, reached an agreement with the Magpies to join the Premier League outfit from A-League club Central Coast in January.

🗣 "As a young boy in Australia, the Premier League is the main thing everyone watches but no-one actually thinks they can reach those heights. To be one of those people to be in the position I'm in right now is amazing."



🇦🇺⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/P9LBPcCXUo — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 30, 2022

The Egypt-born forward scored five goals in 12 games in all competitions last season after bursting on to the scene with the Mariners.

Kuol dazzled in May's A-League All-Stars game against Barcelona, reportedly sparking interest from several top clubs, including the Blaugrana and Chelsea.

Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth said: "Garang is a very promising young talent and we are excited that he'll be continuing his development as a Newcastle United player.

"He's had a dramatic rise and he's in a position that excites everybody but there needs to be some patience shown. We need to look after him and he'll go out on loan to learn and develop behind the scenes and hopefully when he comes here he can play a part in our future." pic.twitter.com/YyCk3hrAi6 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 30, 2022

"Our philosophy is to invest in our Academy and in exciting young players for the future, as well as in players required to make an immediate impact in the first team."

Eddie Howe on Garang Kuol:



"He's a young player of huge potential. It shows where the club wants to go in terms of signing young players and trying to develop them in our system for them to be Premier League players in the future." pic.twitter.com/MBxBKukl5r — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 30, 2022

Kuol is in the mix for Australia's World Cup squad, with the Socceroos grouped with France, Tunisia and Denmark.