Aussie wonderkid Garang Kuol seals Newcastle move

Newcastle United has won the race for the signature of exciting 18-year-old Australian forward Garang Kuol.

beIN SPORTS broke the news Kuol was to join Newcastle United two weeks ago, and the move has now been confirmed by the Premier League giant.

Kuol, who debuted for the Socceroos in Sunday's 2-0 win over New Zealand, reached an agreement with the Magpies to join the Premier League outfit from A-League club Central Coast in January.

The Egypt-born forward scored five goals in 12 games in all competitions last season after bursting on to the scene with the Mariners.

Kuol dazzled in May's A-League All-Stars game against Barcelona, reportedly sparking interest from several top clubs, including the Blaugrana and Chelsea.

Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth said: "Garang is a very promising young talent and we are excited that he'll be continuing his development as a Newcastle United player.

"Our philosophy is to invest in our Academy and in exciting young players for the future, as well as in players required to make an immediate impact in the first team."

Kuol is in the mix for Australia's World Cup squad, with the Socceroos grouped with France, Tunisia and Denmark.

