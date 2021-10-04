Aussies Abroad
Transfers

Aurier joins Villarreal following Tottenham exit

Serge Aurier has joined LaLiga side Villarreal after leaving Tottenham on transfer deadline day last month.

Getty Images

WATCH LaLiga LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial

The full-back ended his time with Spurs after agreeing a mutual termination of his contract.

Aurier will continue his career in Spain, joining the Europa League holder on a deal until the end of the season, with the option of extending his stay by a further two campaigns.

The 28-year-old Cote d'Ivoire captain made 110 appearances for Tottenham following his move from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, scoring eight goals.

Aurier helped the London club reach the Champions League final in 2019, as well as the EFL Cup showpiece two years later.

He also has vast experience at international level, winning 70 caps for his country.

Unbeaten Villarreal is 11th in LaLiga, winning two and drawing five of their opening seven games of the season.

News Villarreal Football Transfers Serge Aurier
Previous Mbappe to Madrid just a matter of time: Benzema
Read
Mbappe to Madrid just a matter of time: Benzema
Next

Latest Stories

>