Atletico Madrid signs Hector Herrera

The 29-year-old's agreement was confirmed shortly after Atletico said Manchester City had triggered the €70million (£63m) release clause of Rodri.

However, Herrera will be expected to offer slightly more of a threat in the final third than Rodri and he will sign a three-year contract at the Wanda Metropolitano on Thursday.

The former Pachuca star spent six years in the Primeira Liga with Porto, winning one league title in that time.

An all-action box-to-box midfielder, Herrera had long been linked with Atletico due to his style of play being deemed suitable for Diego Simeone's system.

He becomes Atletico's fifth signing of the close season following former Porto team-mate Felipe, Renan Lodi, Nicolas Ibanez and Marcos Llorente, while Joao Felix is also expected to join the club from Benfica.