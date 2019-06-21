Atletico Madrid finalises Llorente signing

Copa America
Atletico Madrid has finalised the signing of Marcos Llorente from fierce rival Real Madrid on a five-year deal.

Last season's LaLiga runner-up announced on Friday (AEST) an agreement had been struck with Madrid over a transfer reported to be worth €40 million ($65.7 million).

Llorente, who broke into Los Blancos' senior ranks in 2015, is now officially an Atletico player after passing a medical at Clinica Universidad de Navarra.

He is expected to replace Rodri at the club amid strong rumours that his compatriot is on the brink of a big-money move to Manchester City.

Llorente joins former Porto defender Felipe in making the move to Atletico ahead of the 2019-2020 season, while in-demand Benfica teenager Joao Felix is also rumoured to be close to signing for Diego Simeone's men.

