The Argentina right-back has signed a five-year-deal at the Wanda Metropolitano, where his compatriot Diego Simeone is the long-serving manager.

Molina played 68 games for Udinese across two seasons, scoring 10 goals and recording seven assists for Le Zebrette.

The 24 year-old has also established himself with his national side, including playing five times for Argentina as it went on to win the 2021 Copa America.

Atletico has been short at right-back since selling Kieran Trippier to Newcastle United in January, while Sime Vrsaljko left the club for Olympiacos after the expiry of his contract at the end of the season.