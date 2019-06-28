Copa America
Atletico agrees deal for Brazilian defender Lodi

Atletico Madrid has bolstered its defensive options for 2019-2020 by agreeing to sign Brazilian left-back Renan Lodi from Athletico Paranaense.

The 21-year-old has played at the top level of Brazilian football since 2016, helping Paranaense to glory in the CONMEBOL Sudamericana in 2018 and picking up a runners-up medal in the CONMEBOL Recopa in 2019.

Lodi's arrival comes hot on the heels of Marcos Llorente's €30.2 million ($49.2 million) switch from Real Madrid, and head coach Diego Simeone has also added defender Felipe Monteiro in a €20 million ($32.7 million) transfer from Porto.

A statement announcing the deal to sign Lodi on Atletico's official website read: "Atletico Madrid and Athletico Paranaense have achieved a preliminary agreement over the transfer of Renan Lodi to our club.

"The agreement is pending its final formalisation both with the Brazilian club and the player.

"He comes with a notorious capacity to project himself in attack thanks to his versatility, speed, and great striking skills."

