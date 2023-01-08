Arsenal and Manchester United are among the clubs who have been linked with Joao Felix.

The Portugal forward has had a difficult time at the Civitas Metropolitano after arriving from Benfica for a huge fee of €126million in 2019.

Joao Felix scored in Atletico's first game after the World Cup against Elche, setting his side on the way to a 2-0 LaLiga victory.

Atleti president Cerezo indicated he will remain in the Spanish capital, but has not ruled out a January exit.

He is quoted as saying by Mundo Deportivo: "Unless you say otherwise, his destination continues to be Atletico Madrid. He is an Atletico Madrid player, he has a long contract.

"As far as I know, no one has come to buy him.

"There is nothing impossible in life, he is an Atletico player. The normal thing is that he stays."

Atleti manager Diego Simeone's position has been called into question this season, but Cerezo is in no doubt he remains the right man for the job.

"Simeone is a great coach, he is ideal for Atletico Madrid," he said. "We will be with him here until he decides."