Atalanta signs Demiral from Juventus

The Turkey international was a regular fixture for Atalanta last season, making 42 appearances across all competitions and scoring twice, and the Serie A club have decided to make his stay permanent.

Atalanta had a purchase option for the defender as part of the deal that brought him to the club for the 2021-2022 season, and they have now exercised that clause, paying €20million for the services of the 24-year-old.

OFFICIAL | @Atalanta_BC exercise their option right to sign @Merihdemiral on a permanent basis. — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) June 19, 2022

The deal could rise by a further €2.5m if additional clauses are met, while Juventus will also receive 10 per cent of any future transfer fee that is earned from a sale of Demiral.

It had been suggested that Atalanta would not exercise their option to sign the 35-cap Turkey international but it confirmed its move on Saturday, with Juventus then issuing its own confirmation on Monday.

The transfer does not fully answer the questions regarding his future, however, as Newcastle United remain attributed with an interest in the services of Demiral, with reports indicating he is seen as an alternative to Lille defender Sven Botman.