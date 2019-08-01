Aston Villa's latest signing is simply Marvelous

Aston Villa confirmed the signing of midfielder Marvelous Nakamba from Club Brugge for a reported fee of £11million.

A few moments later: WhAt a MaRvElOuS sIgNiNg#PL #AVFC pic.twitter.com/eV4hq4icEx — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 1, 2019

The 25 year-old joins on the same day as goalkeeper Tom Heaton, who has moved from Burnley.

Nakamba is Villa's 12th arrival since its return to the Premier League and takes its off-season spending to roughly £134m.

"Marvelous fits the criteria of the type of player we were looking for," Villa manager Dean Smith told the club's website.

"He's very mobile, he's very good in possession and he will fit in with our style of play."

Nakamba spent two years with Club Brugge after a three-season spell with Vitesse in the Eredivisie, having first played in Europe with Nancy in France.

A Zimbabwe international, he played one match at the Africa Cup of Nations this year, a 1-0 defeat to hosts Egypt in Group A.

He follows Jota, Wesley, Kortney Hause, Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Bjorn Engels, Anwar El Ghazi, Trezeguet, Douglas Luiz and Heaton in moving to Villa Park since the club's promotion from the Championship last season.