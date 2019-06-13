Aston Villa confirms Wesley signing

Dean Smith's side are back in the Premier League next season after its play-off final victory over Derby County in May.

And having already brought in Jota from local rivals Birmingham City, as well as turning Anwar El Ghazi's loan move from Lille into a permanent stay, Villa have made its third signing, bringing in the 22-year-old Brazilian for an undisclosed fee reportedly in the region of £22million, which would break its transfer record.

Wesley scored 17 goals for Brugge across all competitions last season, including two in the Champions League group stages, winning a pair of league titles and two Belgian Super Cups during his time with the club.

After a three-year absence from the top flight, Villa start their Premier League campaign away against Tottenham on 11 August (AEST).