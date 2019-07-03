Aston Villa completes club-record Wesley signing

Villa had already announced a deal had been agreed with the Belgian side, but it was only able to finally present him at their training base on Tuesday, the forward having been given clearance to work in England.

Wesley, 22, spent three and a half years in Brugge, becoming a key player over the past two campaigns and scoring 24 league goals in 76 matches.

Said to have cost Villa £22 million, Wesley has become the club's most expensive signing, surpassing the £19 million it apparently parted with to sign Darren Bent from Sunderland in the 2010-2011 season.