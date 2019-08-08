Arsenal swoops in for David Luiz

The 32-year-old Brazilian centre-back will leave Stamford Bridge for the Emirates Stadium, boosting head coach Unai Emery’s backline options.

Omnisport understands a deal worth around £8million has been agreed between the clubs for a player who has enjoyed two spells at Chelsea either side of a two-year stint at Paris Saint-Germain.

David Luiz first joined Chelsea from Benfica in 2011, before departing for Paris three years later. He returned to west London in 2016 and won the Premier League title in his first year back at the club.

He was a regular for the Blues last season but the appointment of former team-mate Frank Lampard as Chelsea’s new manager has signalled change.

The transfer window in England closes at 17:00 BST on Thursday, meaning the clubs must now move quickly to get the transaction finalised, with David Luiz expected to sign a two-year deal.

Chelsea is prevented from signing a replacement as they are currently serving a transfer ban that allows players to leave but prevents any incoming deals.