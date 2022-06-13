LaLiga
Arsenal signs youngster Marquinhos from Sao Paulo

Arsenal confirmed the signing of Brazil youth international Marquinhos from Sao Paulo.

The 19 year-old winger joins for an undisclosed fee having made 33 senior appearances for the Brazilian club, with whom he won the Campeonato Paulista last year.

Marquinhos scored twice for Sao Paulo and joins Arsenal on a long-term contract, with Gunners' technical director Edu revealing he is someone the club has been keeping an eye on.

"We're delighted to have completed the transfer with Sao Paulo, as Marquinhos was a player we had been watching for a while," Edu said.

"At 19, he is still very young, so he is a player for the future. We look forward to Marquinhos now joining us for pre-season, making his new home, and continuing to grow and develop with us."

Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League last season.

