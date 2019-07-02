Arsenal signs Brazilian forward Martinelli

The 18-year-old has joined on a long-term deal and is the Gunners' first signing of the close season.

Martinelli was named in the 2019 Team of the Year for the Campeonato Paulista and was rewarded with a chance to join Brazil's senior team for a training camp in May.

He will link up with his new team-mates for pre-season training at Arsenal once the deal, reported to be worth £6million, has been ratified.

Speaking to Arsenal's official website, Martinelli said: "It is a dream since I was a child and also my family's dream for me to be playing in Europe and playing for a big team like Arsenal. I am going to take this opportunity.

"I am very grateful for everything. I am grateful to God and I will try to make the most out of it.

"Training with Brazil was an amazing feeling, a dream come true, being able to be beside great players. I was home when I got the news and I was super happy.

"It is a great opportunity to learn and I enjoyed it as much as I could and I have to thank the team for welcoming me with open arms."

He added: "I am a player who gives his all at all times, I play as a team and always look to win games and win trophies.

"I model my game on Cristiano Ronaldo - he is a player who works hard, pushing himself to the next level."

Martinelli made his debut for Ituano in November 2017 and scored 10 goals in 34 appearances for the Sao Paulo-based club.