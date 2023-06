Arsenal gunning for club-record Rice deal

Arsenal is closing in on signing West Ham captain Declan Rice and is expected to pay more than £100m for the 24 year-old England midfielder, the Guardian reports. The move will make Rice the most expensive player in the Gunners’ history.

The same paper says Pep Guardiola is firmly minded to leave Manchester City in two years when his contract expires. The 52 year-old manager will reportedly end his tenure in summer 2025 after nine years at the helm of the treble winner.

Elsewhere, the Evening Standard says Chelsea is planning to step up its pursuit of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana after his impressive display in the Champions League Final. The Italian club is understood to want at least £50million for the 27 year-old Cameroon international.

Newcastle is preparing to make a bid for Wolfsburg midfielder Felix Nmecha as it looks to start its summer recruitment. Telegraph Sport says the Magpies have been tracking the 22 year-old Germany international for several months.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Mason Mount: Sky Sports reports Manchester United is continuing talks with Chelsea about the 24 year-old but there is still a gap in valuation between the two clubs for him.

Harry Kane: Sky Sports also says the Red Devils are unlikely to make a move for the 29 year-old Tottenham striker as Spurs do not want to sell the England captain.