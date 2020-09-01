Ligue 1 is back!
Arsenal completes $A45 million Gabriel signing

Gabriel Magalhaes will join Arsenal for the 2020-2021 season, bolstering Mikel Arteta's defensive options.

Arsenal has completed the signing of defender Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille, the clubs have confirmed.

Napoli was reportedly also vying for the 22 year-old's signature, and manager Mikel Arteta expressed his delight to have the Gabriel in North London. 

“We welcome Gabriel to Arsenal. He has many qualities which will make us stronger as a defensive unit and as a team. He has proved with Lille that he is a defender with many outstanding attributes and we are looking forward to watching him grow as an Arsenal player,” he said.

