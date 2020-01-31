Arsenal adds Cedric on loan to boost defence

The Portugal full-back adds further defensive reinforcement to a depleted Arsenal backline, which was also boosted by the addition of Pablo Mari earlier this week.

Cedric has made 138 appearances for the Saints since joining from Sporting CP in 2015 and spent time on loan at Inter Milan in Serie A last term.

"For me, Arsenal are a top team. They are a very, very good club, with fantastic fans as well," Cedric, whose move is subject to the completion of regulatory processes, said.

"They are known to be so well supported and for me, it's a pleasure to be here.

"Like I said, it's a dream come true because I always thought about coming here and imagined it, and seeing it happen is really amazing."

1/ I am very happy to have signed for @Arsenal, one of the biggest clubs in the world. It is a privilege to join a team with such a rich history, class and loyal supporters. It's great that I have come to north London to be part of this talented squad. pic.twitter.com/CaM75OjQCQ — Cédric Soares (@OficialCedric) January 31, 2020

2/ I will work my hardest and give my all to help @Arsenal reach its goals and make all gunners proud! #COYG #Arsenal #AFC #Gunners pic.twitter.com/D3Ae14jUJx — Cédric Soares (@OficialCedric) January 31, 2020

3/As I embark on a new challenge in my life, I do not want to do so before thanking the Saints supporters, all the club staff and the board for all that you have given me and my family. I will never forget my time with you. All the best. #SaintsFC #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/tlz6L7YqnB — Cédric Soares (@OficialCedric) January 31, 2020

Asked about new Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta, he added: "It's good to watch.

"I've been watching the last couple of weeks as well. You can see that something changed, definitely.

"There is a lot of work to do but definitely already his ideas have started to appear in the game, that is good. I am sure Arsenal will be very successful."

Cedric has made 33 appearances for Portugal, winning UEFA Euro 2016 and featuring at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Arsenal is 10th in the Premier League, a point and a place below Southampton.