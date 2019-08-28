Arana joins Atalanta from Sevilla on loan

Arana will spend the 2019-2020 campaign with the Serie A side, which will find out its opponent in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Friday.

The Brazil Under-20 midfielder signed for Sevilla from Corinthians in 2017 but started only 10 LaLiga games for the club.

He has now been given the green light to depart as returning sporting director Monchi continues to reshape the Sevilla squad.

Atalanta also has an option to buy Arana, 22, who could make his Serie A debut for the club at home to Torino on Monday (AEST).

The Bergamo-based outfit also confirmed on Wednesday that Arkadiusz Reca has been allowed to join SPAL on loan.