Anelka advises Salah, Mane to avoid Real Madrid move

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are good enough to play for Real Madrid in Nicolas Anelka's eyes, though the Frenchman has advised the pair to remain with Liverpool.

Attacking pair Salah and Mane have been instrumental this season for a Reds side that cantered to a first English title in 30 years.

Salah has scored 19 times in the Premier League and supplied nine assists, while Mane has two fewer goals and assists, the duo proving productive when flanking centre-forward Roberto Firmino.

Such statistics are sure to have piqued the interest of Real Madrid, yet Anelka, who spent one underwhelming campaign with Los Blancos in 1999-2000 after impressing in the Premier League with Arsenal, feels Liverpool is the best place for both Salah and Mane.

"It's an amazing front three," Anelka told the Liverpool Echo.

"I love them all, especially Roberto Firmino because he is the key for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane's success.

"Salah and Mane are ranking in the top five best players in the world right now. They have the quality to play for Real Madrid.

"But today Liverpool can compete with Real Madrid so they don't need to move. Liverpool is very much the place to be."

Anelka returned to England in 2001, joining Liverpool on a short-term loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds finished second in the campaign he spent at Anfield and the Frenchman expects them to be perennial contenders under Jurgen Klopp.

"Jurgen Klopp is a genius," Anelka said.

"I love his work, the way he is with his players and the players he has signed. They're top-class players.

"They'll be competitive for many years. Klopp has brought the club back to where it deserves."