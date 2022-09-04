Ambitious Nice snaps up Ross Barkley

England international Barkley was released from his contract at Stamford Bridge on Monday, having made just six Premier League appearances last term.

The midfielder was signed from Everton in January 2018, but he never managed to solidify his place as a regular starter under Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri, Frank Lampard or Thomas Tuchel.

📺 Thank you for watching our shows... until the end 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #OGCNice pic.twitter.com/QIVhOdhI21 — OGC Nice 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@ogcnice_eng) September 4, 2022

He spent the 2020-2021 season on loan at Aston Villa, where he appeared to be striking up a promising partnership with Jack Grealish, but his form tailed off and the move was not made permanent.

Barkley had been linked with a move back to Everton, but he has opted to move abroad and will play alongside fellow British players Aaron Ramsey and Joe Bryan at Nice.

The 28-year-old's signing was announced shortly before Nice's Ligue 1 home clash against Monaco on Monday.

As well as Bryan, who is on loan from Fulham, Nice have recently signed goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel on permanent terms from Leicester City and winger Nicolas Pepe from Arsenal, on a loan basis.

Former Southampton, Everton and Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is also in the Nice ranks.