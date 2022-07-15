Alderweireld heads home to join Antwerp

Alderweireld only joined Al-Duhail from Tottenham Hotspur for a reported fee of £13 million ($22.7 million) on a three-year contract last July, but the Belgium defender's short stay in Qatar has come to an end.

Antwerp on Saturay (AEST) confirmed the 33-year-old has put pen to paper on a contract until 2025.

Alderweireld has never played professionally in his homeland, having joined Ajax at the age of 15.

The Antwerp-born centre-back spent five years with Ajax before joining Atletico Madrid and was loaned Southampton prior to a move to Spurs, where he made 236 appearances.

Alderweireld has won 121 caps for the Red Devils and is set to be back in Qatar to play in the FIFA World Cup this year.