LaLiga
Transfers

AC Milan's Laxalt joins Torino on loan

AC Milan has loaned Diego Laxalt to fellow Serie A side Torino, which has an option to make the deal permanent.

Getty Images

The left-sided Uruguay international moves to Turin after being deemed surplus to requirements under new Rossoneri boss Marco Giampaolo.

Milan signed 26-year-old Laxalt from Genoa after his impressive performances at the FIFA World Cup in Russia last year, but he made only six league starts last term.

The move reunites him with Walter Mazzarri, his former boss at Inter Milan.

"I come to Toro with great enthusiasm, ready to put myself immediately at the disposal of the coach and my team-mates," Laxalt said.

Torino's option to buy is reportedly set at €12 million ($19.9 million).

News AC Milan Torino Football
Previous Bologna v SPAL
Read
Bologna v SPAL
Next Calhanoglu goal gets Giampaolo off the mark
Read
Calhanoglu goal gets Giampaolo off the mark

Latest Stories