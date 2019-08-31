AC Milan's Laxalt joins Torino on loan

The left-sided Uruguay international moves to Turin after being deemed surplus to requirements under new Rossoneri boss Marco Giampaolo.

Milan signed 26-year-old Laxalt from Genoa after his impressive performances at the FIFA World Cup in Russia last year, but he made only six league starts last term.

The move reunites him with Walter Mazzarri, his former boss at Inter Milan.

"I come to Toro with great enthusiasm, ready to put myself immediately at the disposal of the coach and my team-mates," Laxalt said.

Torino's option to buy is reportedly set at €12 million ($19.9 million).