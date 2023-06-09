Toulouse races past Racing into Top 14 final June 9, 2023 23:12 8:09 min Toulouse blew Racing 92 away in their Top 14 semi-final, claiming a huge 41-14 victory to take its place in the final where it will meet either La Rochelle or Bordeaux Begles. MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial Highlights News Toulouse Rugby Union Top 14 Racing 92 -Latest Videos 8:09 min Toulouse races past Racing into Top 14 final 0:46 min Postecoglou sends first message to Spurs fans 1:31 min Alcaraz blames tension as cramp kills his game 0:38 min Champions League glory an 'obsession' for City 1:00 min Ruben Dias loving the pressure ahead of UCL final 1:31 min Djokovic through as cramp crushes Alcaraz 3:31 min Lautaro eyes World Cup-Champions League double 3:31 min Haaland dismisses form slump ahead of UCL final 3:14 min Sao Paulo ships five past 10-man Deportes Tolima 3:22 min Copa Libertadores: Olimpia v Atletico Nacional