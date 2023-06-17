Last-gasp Toulouse claims dramatic Top 14 final June 17, 2023 23:26 11:49 min Romain Ntamack produced a moment of genius to score a last gasp try that took Toulouse from a four-point defecit to another Top 14 title as La Rochelle's chance of a first title ended in heartbreak. MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial Highlights News Toulouse Rugby Union La Rochelle Romain Ntamack -Latest Videos 3:51 min South Africa breaks Morocco hoodoo with shock win 3:59 min Shocking Aurier own-goal costs Cote d'Ivoire 2:10 min Ghana draws blank in Madagascar stalemate 1:21 min Disappointed Thompson speaks after final defeat 5:38 min Tiafoe holds nerve to win Stuttgart Open 4:34 min Aussie Thompson falls short in Libema Open final 4:27 min Benin banger stuns Sadio Mane's Senegal 11:49 min Last-gasp Toulouse claims dramatic Top 14 final 1:04 min Postecoglou keen to make pre-season count at Spurs 0:41 min Napoli appoints Rudi Garcia as manager