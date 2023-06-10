La Rochelle earns chance for Top 14 history June 10, 2023 21:57 3:46 min European champion La Rochelle has a chance to win its first Top 14 title after beating Bordeaux Begles 24-13 in its semi-final, with Toulouse waiting in next week's final. MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial Highlights News Rugby Union Bordeaux Begles Top 14 La Rochelle -Latest Videos 3:09 min City's road to Champions League glory 15:29 min Guardiola hails 'greats' as Inzaghi keeps pride 1:30 min Pundits rate Pep as one of history great managers 1:30 min Pep turns air blue as treble emotion spills over 1:30 min Manchester City seals treble with UCL final win 0:47 min Nkunku sees why PSG might want Nagelsmann 3:46 min La Rochelle earns chance for Top 14 history 1:31 min Swiatek digs deep for third French Open title 0:46 min Spurs icon King believe Ange is the right choice 0:58 min Djokovic to face Ruud with history in his sights