Toulouse beats La Rochelle to Top 14 final

Toulouse saw off La Rochelle 20-6 to claim the first spot in the Top 14 final.

Not since winning the title in 2012 had Toulouse reached a final, but it is just one victory away from lifting the trophy again.

Sofiane Guitoune put his side in front with a try in the 13th minute, with Thomas Ramos adding the extras.

Two penalties within five minutes from Ihaia West brought La Rochelle to within a point of Toulouse at the interval, but the game was taken away from the European Challenge Cup runner-up in the second half.

Sebastien Bezy crossed on the hour-mark and another try from Cheslin Kolbe followed up within five minutes.

Bezy added further gloss with a penalty in the 73rd minute, as Toulouse secured its first Top 14 final appearance in seven years, with Clermont Auvergne or Lyon, which play on Monday (AEST), its next opponent.

