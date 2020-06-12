LaLiga is back!
Reinach joins Montpellier on three-year deal

Montpellier has confirmed the signing of South Africa scrum half Cobus Reinach on a three-year deal.

The 2019 Rugby World Cup winner was reported to be bound for France when he announced he would leave Northampton Saints at the end of this season back in January.

With the Premiership not resuming until August at the earliest because of the coronavirus pandemic and Reinach's contract expiring at the end of June, the 30-year-old has played his last game for Saints.

Montpellier announced on Saturday (AEST) that Reinach will showcase his talents in the Top 14.

"Cobus is a world champion, with outstanding athletic qualities," Montpellier coach Xavier Garbajosa said.

"He is very skilled, both in kicking and passing."

Reinach, who spent three years with Northampton, has been capped 14 times by the Springboks and made two appearances in their Rugby World Cup triumph in Japan last year.

