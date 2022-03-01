Ukrainian tennis official calls for Medvedev ban March 1, 2022 05:38 1:13 min Seva Kevlych, a member of the UTF, has urged the International Tennis Federation to send out a strong message by banning Daniil Medvedev from the four major tennis tournaments. WATCH Medvedev on the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT News Russia Ukraine Daniil Medvedev ATP tour Tennis -Latest Videos 1:13 min Ukrainian tennis official calls for Medvedev ban 1:25 min Conte's Burnley rant a tactic 0:36 min De Minaur dreaming of Davis Cup glory 4:08 min Russian star's mixed emotions after stunner 5:00 min Swansea inflicts more misery on West Brom 0:30 min Jesse Marsch appointed new Leeds manager 0:30 min FIFA and UEFA ban Russian teams 1:20 min Abramovich involved in Russia, Ukraine peace talks 1:06 min Buffon agrees extension to stay at Parma until '24 1:01 min Barty discusses Uluru visit