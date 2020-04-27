Tuesday night is Barty night April 27, 2020 09:48 0:30 min Every Tuesday night during the break in live sport, beIN will be showing Australian world number-1 Ash Barty's best matches. WATCH Ash Barty night only on beIN SPORTS, available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch & CONNECT tennis WTA Ashleigh Barty -Latest Videos 0:30 min Tuesday night is Barty night 0:30 min Liverpool FC: 30 years of hurt 0:30 min Watch Arsenal TV on beIN SPORTS 4:11 min The evolution of Cristiano Ronaldo 0:25 min Haaland's praise for the yellow wall 0:52 min McTominay snubbed loan to prove himself at Man Utd 0:45 min Italy easing lockdown as clubs eye 18 May return 1:26 min Robben was tempted to come out of retirement 3:19 min Rafael sounds Man United transfer warning 1:22 min Nadal and Murray discuss virtual tournament