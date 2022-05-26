Tomljanovic crashes out of Roland Garros May 26, 2022 03:31 1:27 min Ajla Tomljanovic couldn't back up her shock first round win over Anett Kontaveit after the Australian lost to Varvara Gracheva in the second round at Roland Garros. Highlights Ajla Tomljanovic Roland-Garros WTA Tour Tennis -Latest Videos 3:00 min Copa Libertadores: Cerro Porteno v Olimpia 7:10 min Man City signing Alvarez bags six in River rout 3:37 min Lucumi strikes late as Tolima stuns Mineiro 1:27 min Tomljanovic crashes out of Roland Garros 7:10 min Alvarez bags six in epic River Plate demolition 0:30 min Xavi hints money woes may force De Jong exit 0:54 min Yorke calls for more coverage for Aussie football 0:22 min Xavi predicts great future for A-League wonderkid 1:07 min Zaniolo secures Roma's first major European title 16:42 min Xabi Alonso to leave coaching gig at Real Sociedad