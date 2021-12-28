Thiem has not played on the ATP Tour since suffering a wrist injury at the Mallorca Championships in June.

The 2020 US Open champion was due to feature in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi this month, but withdrew after suffering a setback.

Thiem revealed his wrist is in "optimal condition", but the Austrian will miss the first grand slam of the year at Melbourne Park and will instead make his comeback at the Cordoba Open next month.

The Austrian tweeted: "As you all know, I came back home to Austria to recover after hard practice sessions I had in Dubai and the slight setback in my preparation. I am now feeling well again, my wrist is in optimal condition and I am practicing normally with a very good intensity.

"After my short holidays, my team and I have assessed all matters and we have decided to make some changes to my initial tournament schedule.

"I will start the season in South America at the Cordoba Open in Argentina, end of January, and therefore I will not play this year at the Australian Open in Melbourne, a city that I love and where I have great memories of unforgettable matches in front of amazing crowds. I will miss the Australian fans but I will be back in 2023.

"We believe this is the right decision in order to have a good return to competition. For the moment I will remain in Austria for a few more days and then head to practice outdoors and get ready for my first event of the season."

The 28 year-old was a runner-up in the 2020 Australian Open before going on to claim his first major title at Flushing Meadows.