Swiatek blown away by Lewandowski appearance June 6, 2022 06:24 0:29 min French Open champion Iga Swiatek was stunned to spot star striker Robert Lewandowski in the crowd after her win in the final at Roland-Garros. WATCH Swiatek on the WTA Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Interviews Football Robert Lewandowski French Open Iga Swiatek WTA Tour Tennis