Serena Williams feels "more at peace" with her decision to step away from tennis but remains "torn" as a comeback crosses her mind.

The 23-time grand slam winner appeared to call quits on her career at last year's US Open after defeat at the third round stage to Ajla Tomljanovic, repeatedly referencing "evolving" away from tennis.

In October, Williams declared she had not retired and labelled the chances of a return as "very high".

With the 41 year-old still confident she can compete at the highest level, Williams struggles with the repeated questions in her head of choosing between her sporting career and enjoyment of motherhood.

"I for sure feel more at peace now," Williams said "It's interesting. I think I feel torn because I'm still able to play at a very, very, very high level.

"With that being said, I always wanted to leave the game playing at a very high level. I also wanted to walk away when I'm healthy and have a quality of life.

"But I'm inch by inch leaning away, inch by inch embracing it. I was playing earlier when I first retired because it was hard to do it cold turkey.

"But lately, I haven't played so much. And I miss it. I'm like, 'Oh my goodness. I have got to get out there'. But it's hard for me to get out there.

"I did play the other day, and it's just like, 'There's no way I shouldn't be playing professional tennis'. Like, there's literally no excuse.

"But I mean, I guess there is an excuse, right? It's hard because when I'm playing I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm pretty good at this. I can continue to do this,' which not a lot of people can say."

Balance in life remains the key aspect Williams is trying to achieve, whether she returns to her beloved sport for one last dance or not.

"I've been playing tennis for literally my entire life," she said. "My entire being and knowing is just what I've done.

"So now, I'm inch by inch finding my way. Obviously, I love other businesses that I've done. But just inch by inch leaning into that and leaning into my family and leaning into just having fun.

"I think it's so important to do all those and still create that balance."