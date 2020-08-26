Williams – the third seed – capitulated in a three-set loss to Sakkari at the WTA Premier tournament on Wednesday (AEST).

Greek 13th seed Sakkari shocked 23-time grand slam champion Williams 5-7 7-6 (7-5) 6-1 under the New York lights.

Williams was two points away from serving out the match in the second set, but Sakkari rallied from 5-3 and a break down to prevail after two hours, 17 minutes.

Sakkari, having already claimed the scalp of American sensation Coco Gauff, will meet Johanna Konta for a spot in the semi-finals.

Fourth seed Osaka, though, had no such trouble against Dayana Yastremka as she reached the last eight in New York, where the event is being held instead of Cincinnati amid the coronavirus pandemic.