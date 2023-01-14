WATCH the WTA Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Raducanu was left in tears after retiring against Viktoria Kuzmova in their round-of-16 match at the ASB Classic.

The 20-year-old won the first set 6-0 but after losing the second set 7-5 Raducanu was unable to continue, sparking fears over her ability to play in the year's first grand slam event.

But with her tournament opener against Tamara Korpatsch now just two days away, the 2021 US Open champion eased fears over her fitness, saying she "fully trusts" her ankle.

"I've been able to do preparation, albeit more limited than usual," Raducanu told reporters on Saturday.

"But I'm feeling in a good place to go out there and give it my best shot.

"We were thrown a bit of a curveball but we remained optimistic. It's been a team effort to get me to this place. We've been building it up pretty gradually.

"For the ankle, I feel really good. It's going to be more introducing certain things and the rate at which we've had to do it has been really quick.

"But I've not really played much tennis ever in my career, so I'm kind of used to it. And I'm not stressed about lack of tennis that much."

In Melbourne, Raducanu will be aiming to go beyond the second round of a grand slam for the first time since her incredible US Open heroics in 2021.