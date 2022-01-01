Nadal and Raducanu step up Aus Open preparation January 1, 2022 20:45 0:44 min Rafael Nadal will be in action at the Melbourne Summer Set as he prepares for the Australian Open, but Emma Raducanu pulled out to concentrate on her form after a period in isolation. News Rafael Nadal Australian Open Tennis Emma Raducanu -Latest Videos 6:45 min EFL Championship: Blackpool v Hull City 1:39 min LaLiga: Valencia v Espanyol 0:44 min Nadal and Raducanu step up Aus Open preparation 1:01 min Tuchel confused by Lukaku's comments on Chelsea 6:18 min Dramatic late winner keeps QPR in touch 6:23 min Terriers hold on to maintain play-off charge 6:18 min EFL Championship: Bristol City v QPR 6:23 min EFL Championship: Notts Forest v Huddersfield Town 0:52 min Torres vows to help Barca get back to the top 0:36 min Guardiola hails 'exceptional' Foden