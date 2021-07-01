Kyrgios put a show on for the crowd with 29 aces, among 48 winners to clinch the match in under two hours.

The Australian even took tips from the crowd for one of his aces, handing the spectator a match ball in appreciation.

"[Winning] the first set was huge... I reckon he went out there with a game style knowing, 'If I play my normal game style, I'm going to get crushed,'" Kyrgios said. "So he played a game style where he didn't even let me get into rallies much. He was serving big on first and second, trying to get the first strike in whenever he could. He was hitting massive off both sides.

"I finally just leveled myself. I even prepared myself. I said, 'If I lose this first set, I'm not doing anything wrong.' Mentally, I was like, 'I'm just going to continue to go out there, keep serving. I'll get my chance.'"

Kyrgios, who reached the quarter-finals in his Wimbledon debut in 2014, will next face 16th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.