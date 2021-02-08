Kyrgios pulls off insane tweener in Aus Open win February 8, 2021 21:16 0:34 min Nick Kyrgios pulled off an outrageous shot in his Austrlian Open first round clash against Portugal's Frederico Ferreira Silva, winning the point with a half-volley, drop-shot tweener. WATCH the ATP tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT News tennis Australian Open Nick Kyrgios -Latest Videos 1:15 min Kyrgios returns serve in feud with Djokovic 0:34 min Kyrgios pulls off insane tweener in Aus Open win 1:36 min Conte demands perfection for Juventus showdown 1:01 min City's UCL clash with Gladbach moved to Budapest 0:34 min Two more test positive as COVID spreads at Atleti 8:08 min Scotland calls up uncapped duo for Wales clash 1:31 min Kyrgios brands Djokovic 'a strange cat' 1:30 min Osaka conquers nerves, Halep cruises at Aus Open 0:33 min Pogba out for 'a few weeks' in blow for United 1:30 min Barbarouses ends drought to haunt Phoenix