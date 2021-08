Roberto Bautista Agut braved the humid conditions to see off Nick Kyrgios in straight sets in the opening round of the US Open. The 18th-seeded Spaniard was rock solid throughout as he posted a 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 victory in one hour and 48 minutes.

Kyrgios lost his cool, in more ways than one in the heat, fuming at the placement of towels inside the Louis Armstrong Stadium, and needing to walk "too many steps" to wipe down between shots.