Has returning Roger Federer still got it? March 9, 2021 22:58 1:34 min 20-time grand slam champion Roger Federer makes his anticipated return against Dan Evans at the Qatar Open after 14 months away from the court. WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT News tennis Roger Federer -Latest Videos 1:12 min Djokovic receives special honour in Belgrade 1:34 min Has returning Roger Federer still got it? 2:10 min Low's defining games in charge of Germany 0:28 min Cavani's father reveals striker wants to join Boca 0:47 min Guardiola hails Laporta's return to Barcelona 0:24 min Wijnaldum dreads thought of leaving Liverpool 0:24 min Klopp rules himself out of Germany job contention 0:52 min Nagelsmann tips Klopp to stay at Liverpool 0:47 min Koeman accepts Messi may still leave Barca 2:10 min Low to leave Germany post after Euros